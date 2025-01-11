Previous
mom's thread by aecasey
mom's thread

I don't sew, but mom did. I offered one of her friends who makes quilts her basket of thread, but she never came to get it. So, the little sewing basket full of threads came home with me.
Kathy ace
Wonderful close up. I like those wooden spools.
January 14th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific focus.
January 14th, 2025  
