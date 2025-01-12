Previous
new lamp by aecasey
Photo 4485

new lamp

Youngest knew I would miss all the special holiday lighting, and she ordered me this wooden Morroco lamp. I love the patterns!
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1228% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
That’s really beautiful, and beautifully shown!
January 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact