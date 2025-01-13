Previous
window hangings by aecasey
Photo 4486

window hangings

My challenge this week is architecture. My intention was to use the window for the challenge, but there's more tack surrounding it than there is window. Do nails draped with stuff count as architecture? Not sure....
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Barb ace
Whether architecture or not, still love this interesting photo! Great light, lots to see...
January 17th, 2025  
