Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4486
window hangings
My challenge this week is architecture. My intention was to use the window for the challenge, but there's more tack surrounding it than there is window. Do nails draped with stuff count as architecture? Not sure....
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
1
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4911
photos
200
followers
160
following
1229% complete
View this month »
4479
4480
4481
4482
4483
4484
4485
4486
Latest from all albums
424
4481
4482
4483
4484
4485
425
4486
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
16th January 2025 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
tack
Barb
ace
Whether architecture or not, still love this interesting photo! Great light, lots to see...
January 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close