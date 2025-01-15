Sign up
Previous
Photo 4488
quonset shadow
Decided to have a wander around the yard to see what architectural details I might find. I liked the triangle and shadow created by the brace on the quonset. Shadows may be a bit of a theme this week.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
1
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4913
photos
200
followers
160
following
1229% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
16th January 2025 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
quonset
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-650
April
ace
Kathryn
@kametty
Another for my challenge of architectural detail.
January 18th, 2025
