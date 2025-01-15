Previous
quonset shadow by aecasey
Photo 4488

quonset shadow

Decided to have a wander around the yard to see what architectural details I might find. I liked the triangle and shadow created by the brace on the quonset. Shadows may be a bit of a theme this week.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details

April ace
Kathryn @kametty Another for my challenge of architectural detail.
January 18th, 2025  
