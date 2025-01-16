Sign up
Photo 4489
looking up
Inside the quonset ... looking up through an open vent. Another for my architectural detail push. Oh yes ... BoB
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4914
photos
201
followers
160
following
1229% complete
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
16th January 2025 11:09am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
shadow
,
bw
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-650
April
ace
Kathryn
@kametty
Another for my architectural detail challenge. Rather minimalist for me ... but I like it.
January 18th, 2025
