Previous
looking up by aecasey
Photo 4489

looking up

Inside the quonset ... looking up through an open vent. Another for my architectural detail push. Oh yes ... BoB
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1229% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

April ace
Kathryn @kametty Another for my architectural detail challenge. Rather minimalist for me ... but I like it.
January 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact