hail damage by aecasey
Photo 4490

hail damage

Final image for my push to photograph architectural details. Several years ago a horrid hail storm came through. Softball size hailstones slammed by powerful winds. They punched holes in the quonset, broke tractor cab windows and hoods, dented equipment and buildings. The experience was like being in a wooden box people are pummeling with baseball bats. I've never been terribly bothered by storms. I race outside to watch lightening and look for tornadoes. But when I hear hail coming now my anxiety ratchets up and the pacing and worrying set in. That was a frightening, damaging storm.
17th January 2025

April ace
Kathryn @kametty Last one ... a different take on architectural detail. Unfortunately, because of the shape of quonsets, we haven't found a way to repair the damage. It does impact structural integrity ... but the old quonset is still standing and is still in use.
January 19th, 2025  
Bill Davidson
Wow….what damage!
January 19th, 2025  
