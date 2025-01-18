Sign up
Photo 4491
icy column in the west
Our mild winter disappeared, to be replaced by an Arctic blast. A bit of snow, deep freeze cold, and surprise colors in the sky as the sun began to set.
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
snow
,
ice
,
sunset
,
winter
,
rainbow
Corinne C
ace
Stunning
January 20th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the scene and the sunset.
January 20th, 2025
