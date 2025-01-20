Sign up
Previous
Photo 4493
how cold is it?
Cold enough to make snow ... from boiling water, to mist, to snow in just a few seconds. Brrrrr!
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
1
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4919
photos
201
followers
160
following
1230% complete
4486
4487
4488
4489
4490
4491
4492
4493
4487
4488
4489
4490
4491
426
4492
4493
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
20th January 2025 12:51pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
snow
,
winter
Mary Siegle
ace
Wow! Super cool!
Thanks for the challenge. Inspired by a photo Jackie
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
has posted, I’d like to see you use some selective color. If that’s not something you’re able to do, let me know and I’ll give you another challenge.
January 21st, 2025
365 Project
Thanks for the challenge. Inspired by a photo Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond has posted, I’d like to see you use some selective color. If that’s not something you’re able to do, let me know and I’ll give you another challenge.