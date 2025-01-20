Previous
how cold is it? by aecasey
Photo 4493

how cold is it?

Cold enough to make snow ... from boiling water, to mist, to snow in just a few seconds. Brrrrr!
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1230% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
Wow! Super cool!
Thanks for the challenge. Inspired by a photo Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond has posted, I’d like to see you use some selective color. If that’s not something you’re able to do, let me know and I’ll give you another challenge.
January 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact