eyes by aecasey
Photo 4495

eyes

Mary challenged me to use some selective color this week. Tried several cats, but Pretty Mommy turned out the best. All her colors gave the image some nice contrasts to offset her eyes.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication...
1231% complete

April ace
Mary @mcsiegle My first attempt at selective color. I thought I could use Lightroom ... nope ... then tried Nik Silver Efex ... nope ... had to breakdown and open Photoshop. Youngest helped me. All these years and I'm still a newbie with Photoshop.
January 24th, 2025  
