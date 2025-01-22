Sign up
Photo 4495
eyes
Mary challenged me to use some selective color this week. Tried several cats, but Pretty Mommy turned out the best. All her colors gave the image some nice contrasts to offset her eyes.
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4921
photos
202
followers
160
following
1231% complete
10
1
1
365
eyes
cat
april-pets
april-get-pushed
get-pushed-651
April
ace
Mary
@mcsiegle
My first attempt at selective color. I thought I could use Lightroom ... nope ... then tried Nik Silver Efex ... nope ... had to breakdown and open Photoshop. Youngest helped me. All these years and I'm still a newbie with Photoshop.
January 24th, 2025
