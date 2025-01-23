Previous
double bubble by aecasey
double bubble

Well ... get ready. All I really have for this week are frozen bubble images, so there will be several days worth. It is very cold. Single digit days, sub-zero nights. Just trying to stay warm.
23rd January 2025

ace

ace
@aecasey
