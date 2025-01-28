Previous
thinking by aecasey
Photo 4501

thinking

Still playing with in-camera multiple exposure. I do like the "average" setting for the exposure control. I also liked trying three shots, as it makes an interesting series.
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

ace
@aecasey
@aecasey
