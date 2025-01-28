Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4501
thinking
Still playing with in-camera multiple exposure. I do like the "average" setting for the exposure control. I also liked trying three shots, as it makes an interesting series.
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4930
photos
202
followers
160
following
1233% complete
View this month »
4496
4497
4498
4499
4500
4501
4502
4503
Latest from all albums
4497
4498
427
4499
4500
4501
4502
4503
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
31st January 2025 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
multiple exposure
,
april-granddaughter
,
april-grandkids
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close