Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4504
instructions
Granddaughters visited for a few hours this afternoon. Their new favorite card game is Nertz. It's pretty simple and fast moving. Oldest granddaughter won every game. She's very quick!
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4931
photos
202
followers
160
following
1233% complete
View this month »
4497
4498
4499
4500
4501
4502
4503
4504
Latest from all albums
4498
427
4499
4500
4501
4502
4503
4504
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
31st January 2025 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
april-granddaughter
,
april-grandkids
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close