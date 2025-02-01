Previous
honey bear by aecasey
honey bear

Decided to jump in for Flash of Red February. I'll see how far I make it. Lots to see in my kitchen, as I do not keep clear counters. Honey has been my recent tea sweetner. May need more.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
