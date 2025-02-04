Previous
another frosty morning by aecasey
Photo 4508

another frosty morning

It was supposed to be warmer and sunnier today. It's not. Oh well, it gave me a chance to visit these trees and catch them with their winter frost, with two bonus birds flying by.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details

julia ace
Great low key shot..
February 5th, 2025  
Christina ace
Wonderful minimalism
February 5th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Such a great composition.
February 5th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Love this!
February 5th, 2025  
