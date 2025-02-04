Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4508
another frosty morning
It was supposed to be warmer and sunnier today. It's not. Oh well, it gave me a chance to visit these trees and catch them with their winter frost, with two bonus birds flying by.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4936
photos
202
followers
160
following
1235% complete
View this month »
4501
4502
4503
4504
4505
4506
4507
4508
Latest from all albums
4502
4503
4504
4505
4506
428
4507
4508
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
4th February 2025 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
frost
,
for2025
julia
ace
Great low key shot..
February 5th, 2025
Christina
ace
Wonderful minimalism
February 5th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Such a great composition.
February 5th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Love this!
February 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close