pasture

We travel through miles and miles of empty pastures on our way to town. For some reason, the road crew is working on shoulders ... in February! We were stopped for a bit, so I jumped out to get a photo of this windmill and the clouds. The Cohen Brothers filmed "The Ballad of Buster Scrubs" in this pasture, as well as several other sites along this stretch of highway. Mona challenged me to a minimalist landscape photo. Hope this works.