Previous
Photo 4510
on a clear day...
you can see Laramie Peak on the horizon, nearly 100 miles away. These pastures are just that flat and empty. Another for my push to do a minimalist landscape photo.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
2
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
5th February 2025 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
bw
,
april-get-pushed
,
for2025
,
get-pushed-653
April
ace
Mona
@mona65
Mary
@mcsiegle
A mile or so down the road, again using the wide angle lens.
February 7th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow, what a beautiful sky and horizon.
February 7th, 2025
