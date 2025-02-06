Previous
on a clear day... by aecasey
Photo 4510

on a clear day...

you can see Laramie Peak on the horizon, nearly 100 miles away. These pastures are just that flat and empty. Another for my push to do a minimalist landscape photo.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

ace
@aecasey
April ace
Mona @mona65 Mary @mcsiegle A mile or so down the road, again using the wide angle lens.
February 7th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow, what a beautiful sky and horizon.
February 7th, 2025  
