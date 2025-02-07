Previous
river valley by aecasey
Photo 4511

river valley

Traveling home from my parents' you climb up through a forested ridge line, then drop down into a river valley. I love the shadows created in the late afternoon and early evening through this stretch of landscape.
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1235% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

April ace
Mona @mona65 Mary @mcsiegle The previous images were west of our home place. Today I traveled north to my parents. Took this on the way home.
February 9th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
February 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact