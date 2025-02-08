Previous
mono bubble by aecasey
mono bubble

It's cold again. So, with sunny skies and no wind, I couldn't resist getting my February frozen bubble. Converted this to black and white for Flash of Red. Really like how that pops the starburst.
Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Rob Z ace
It seems to accentuate all of the details beautifully
February 9th, 2025  
