times past

I grew up in a home filled with the tick-tock and chimes of pendulum clocks. There was a tall grandfather clock in the entry hall with it's deep "bong, bong, bong", this charming old wall clock in the living room with it's lighter chimes, and a German cuckoo clock with it's dancing people and hourly bird popping out the little door hanging in the kitchen. I love the sounds these old clocks made as they marked the passage of time.