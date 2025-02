autograph book

Remember autograph books? My sister and I each had one when we were young. This one is from the late 1800's. The handwriting and sentiments are so much more beautiful and eloquent than those from my youth.

I find I'm drawn to multiple exposures this week ... this is one page from the old autograph book my mother kept on a small hall table set against the background of the beautiful old rose painted lamp it sat next too. This was done in-camera ...