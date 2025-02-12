Sign up
Photo 4516
attraction
JackieR challenged me to interpret the word Attraction any way I wanted. Struggled with this ... decided to use a some of the words from an old magnetic poetry book. Magnets ... attraction ... and maybe the message 😉
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
april-get-pushed
,
for2025
,
get-pushed-654
April
ace
JackiR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Best I could come up with ....
February 16th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
I think it’s fun and nice on the dark background.
February 16th, 2025
