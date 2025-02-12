Previous
JackieR challenged me to interpret the word Attraction any way I wanted. Struggled with this ... decided to use a some of the words from an old magnetic poetry book. Magnets ... attraction ... and maybe the message 😉
April ace
JackiR @30pics4jackiesdiamond Best I could come up with ....
February 16th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I think it’s fun and nice on the dark background.
February 16th, 2025  
