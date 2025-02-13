Sign up
summer afternoons
When I was growing up my sister and I spent our summer afternoons reading comic books and playing cards. Lots of solitaire and gin rummy, and enjoying the adventures of Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead, as well as Wonderwoman and Richie Rich.
13th February 2025
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Bill Davidson
Different times….
February 16th, 2025
