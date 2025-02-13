Previous
summer afternoons by aecasey
Photo 4517

summer afternoons

When I was growing up my sister and I spent our summer afternoons reading comic books and playing cards. Lots of solitaire and gin rummy, and enjoying the adventures of Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead, as well as Wonderwoman and Richie Rich.
13th February 2025

