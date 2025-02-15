Sign up
Photo 4518
Dot
Dot
Cats, cats, cats ... I've always had a cat. Now I have more than just a few. All found me, including Dotty who showed up as a kitten a few years ago.
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
2
3
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
cat
,
eye
,
bw
,
april-pets
,
for2025
Barb
ace
Lovely closeup portrait of Dot!
February 17th, 2025
Gillian Brown
ace
Lovely shot.
February 17th, 2025
