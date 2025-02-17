Previous
whispers by aecasey
Photo 4520

whispers

Grandkids visited for a bit this afternoon. After we played cards, we moved on to Pictionary. Youngest is getting her drawing instructions from her big sister. The shift in perspective amused me.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1238% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
It does hint of a story..
February 18th, 2025  
Vesna
Nice image.
February 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact