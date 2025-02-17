Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4520
whispers
Grandkids visited for a bit this afternoon. After we played cards, we moved on to Pictionary. Youngest is getting her drawing instructions from her big sister. The shift in perspective amused me.
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4950
photos
203
followers
160
following
1238% complete
View this month »
4513
4514
4515
4516
4517
4518
4519
4520
Latest from all albums
4514
4515
4516
4517
4518
4519
4520
430
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
17th February 2025 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bw
,
multiple exposure
,
april-granddaughter
,
april-grandkids
,
for2025
Rob Z
ace
It does hint of a story..
February 18th, 2025
Vesna
Nice image.
February 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close