Photo 4522
barn cat
Another attempt at the challenge of a black and white, high contrast inside the barn image. Karma loves sitting on the saddles, and she's such a pretty cat.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
22nd February 2025 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Tags
cat
,
bw
,
april-pets
,
april-get-pushed
,
for2025
,
get-pushed-655
