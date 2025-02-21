Sign up
Photo 4521
warmth
The deep freeze weather broke overnight. Today is sunny, warm, with little wind. The snow has disappeared, and all the animals are letting go of all the tension of enduing a week of subzero temperatures. Hopefully no more Arctic blasts this winter.
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
365
Canon EOS 90D
21st February 2025 4:33pm
cattle
,
landscape
,
for2025
365 Project
close