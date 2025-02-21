Previous
warmth by aecasey
The deep freeze weather broke overnight. Today is sunny, warm, with little wind. The snow has disappeared, and all the animals are letting go of all the tension of enduing a week of subzero temperatures. Hopefully no more Arctic blasts this winter.
