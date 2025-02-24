Sign up
Photo 4528
dusty
Taking care of son's pets. Dusty is waiting for a treat.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
1
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4965
photos
201
followers
160
following
1241% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
1st March 2025 6:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
monochrome
,
bw
,
april-pets
,
for2025
Barb
ace
Love it!
March 2nd, 2025
