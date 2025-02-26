Previous
leaving by aecasey
Photo 4528

leaving

Oldest is off for a bit. It's ok. He'll be back in time to help get cattle out to grass pastures and start spring tillage. Shot through the glass door looking out onto the tarmac. I like the odd reflections.
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1240% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
It creates a neat effect.
February 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact