Photo 4528
leaving
Oldest is off for a bit. It's ok. He'll be back in time to help get cattle out to grass pastures and start spring tillage. Shot through the glass door looking out onto the tarmac. I like the odd reflections.
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
26th February 2025 8:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
airplane
,
travels
,
for2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
It creates a neat effect.
February 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
