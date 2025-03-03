Sign up
Previous
Photo 4535
more feathers
Though I liked the color and shape of the first feathers, after finding a composition I liked I discovered I really like the patterns on this chicken. So ... another macro feather photo ...
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
2nd March 2025 10:00am
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
macro
,
abstract
,
feather
,
april-get-pushed
