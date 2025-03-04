Previous
snow goose by aecasey
snow goose

Mary challenged me to work with the theme "out of place." There were several hundred cackling geese on this pond, and two snow geese. Caught this one swimming with the crowd.
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Mary @mcsiegle There always seems to be a pair of snow geese mixed in with the Canadian or cackling geese. Lucky for me I saw one this week!
March 6th, 2025  
