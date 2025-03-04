Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4536
snow goose
Mary challenged me to work with the theme "out of place." There were several hundred cackling geese on this pond, and two snow geese. Caught this one swimming with the crowd.
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
1
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4968
photos
202
followers
160
following
1242% complete
View this month »
4529
4530
4531
4532
4533
4534
4535
4536
Latest from all albums
4530
4531
432
4532
4533
4534
4535
4536
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
5th March 2025 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
geese
,
snow goose
,
april-birds
,
cackling geese
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-657
April
ace
Mary
@mcsiegle
There always seems to be a pair of snow geese mixed in with the Canadian or cackling geese. Lucky for me I saw one this week!
March 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close