Photo 4537
March bubble
Almost too warm to freeze, but with a bit of patience it did finally crystalize. It's supposed to be colder Saturday morning. We will see...
5th March 2025
5th Mar 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4969
photos
202
followers
160
following
1243% complete
macro
bubble
frozen bubble
*lynn
ace
great job ~ fav
March 7th, 2025
