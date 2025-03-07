Sign up
Photo 4539
chopsticks
Snow day. Grandkids arrived for an afternoon of games and snacks. They brought their own chopsticks for the ramen they inevitably make every visit.
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
1
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4972
photos
202
followers
160
following
1243% complete
View this month »
4533
4534
4535
4536
4537
4538
4539
4540
8
1
365
Canon EOS 90D
6th March 2025 3:22pm
april-granddaughter
,
april-grandkids
Barb
ace
It takes some skill to eat Ramen with chopsticks! Nice to have a fun day with grandkids!
March 9th, 2025
