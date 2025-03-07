Previous
Next
chopsticks by aecasey
Photo 4539

chopsticks

Snow day. Grandkids arrived for an afternoon of games and snacks. They brought their own chopsticks for the ramen they inevitably make every visit.
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1243% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
It takes some skill to eat Ramen with chopsticks! Nice to have a fun day with grandkids!
March 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact