Previous
Photo 4541
rough
Rough came walking with me tonight. I've been trying to get a double exposure with some deer antlers, but it's just not working. Took a chance with some grasses as the sun was hitting the horizon. Rather like the ethereal look.
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
6
4
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4973
photos
202
followers
160
following
1244% complete
View this month »
4534
4535
4536
4537
4538
4539
4540
4541
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
11th March 2025 6:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
multiple exposure
,
double exposure
,
april-pets
Tracy
ace
I like the way it turned out.
March 13th, 2025
Annie D
ace
lovely double exposure
March 13th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
VERY nice resut!
March 13th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Neat image
March 13th, 2025
Kathy
ace
I really like the effect.
March 13th, 2025
Paula Fontanini
ace
This turned out great...really beautiful double exposure!
March 13th, 2025
