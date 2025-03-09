Previous
Rough came walking with me tonight. I've been trying to get a double exposure with some deer antlers, but it's just not working. Took a chance with some grasses as the sun was hitting the horizon. Rather like the ethereal look.
Tracy ace
I like the way it turned out.
March 13th, 2025  
Annie D ace
lovely double exposure
March 13th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
VERY nice resut!
March 13th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat image
March 13th, 2025  
Kathy ace
I really like the effect.
March 13th, 2025  
Paula Fontanini ace
This turned out great...really beautiful double exposure!
March 13th, 2025  
