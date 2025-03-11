Previous
karma by aecasey
karma

Kathryn M challenged me to incorporate the technique of backlighting, possibly with a cat. Karma cooperated. She likes to sit on the saddles so caught her with some backlighting form the west windows in early evening.
11th March 2025

April

ace
@aecasey
Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication...
1244% complete

Photo Details

April ace
Kathryn @kametty Backlit Karma
March 13th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 13th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful backlighting on sweet Karma
March 13th, 2025  
Barb ace
Marvelous! Karma looks very much like our Jasmine! ☺️
March 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
She is gorgeous and so is your shot!
March 13th, 2025  
