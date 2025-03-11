Sign up
karma
Kathryn M challenged me to incorporate the technique of backlighting, possibly with a cat. Karma cooperated. She likes to sit on the saddles so caught her with some backlighting form the west windows in early evening.
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
April
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
cat
backlighting
april-pets
april-get-pushed
get-pushed-658
April
ace
Kathryn
@kametty
Backlit Karma
March 13th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 13th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful backlighting on sweet Karma
March 13th, 2025
Barb
ace
Marvelous! Karma looks very much like our Jasmine! ☺️
March 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
She is gorgeous and so is your shot!
March 13th, 2025
