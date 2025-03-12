Sign up
Photo 4544
sunning
Icy cold wind, but bright, warm sun. The barn cats took advantage and enjoyed some sunning time in the back of the old pickup in the shelter of the barn.
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
0
1
ace
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
2
1
365
Canon EOS 90D
16th March 2025 9:05am
cat
,
cats
,
calico
,
april-pets
