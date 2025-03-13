watch out for the wind!

Wind, wind, wind! No moisture. Just wind. Poor Danbo. He'd just received a lovely umbrella and wanted to take a walk. Instead, he nearly got blown over and his umbrella was a victim of a vicious gust.
Danbo used to make a lot of appearances on 365 in years past. As I was searching for some of his adventures I ran across posts in April 2020 from Juan B. @jborrases and Taffy @taffy when they followed Danbo's adventures for a whole month during Covid lockdown. A most interesting journey that brought back lots of memories!