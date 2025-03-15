Sign up
Photo 4547
aggravation
Granddaughters visited. They had just enough time for a game of Aggravation and a bowl of ramen noodles.
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
0
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4987
photos
202
followers
160
following
1247% complete
4546
4547
4548
4549
4550
4551
4553
Views
0
365
Canon EOS 90D
22nd March 2025 3:21pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
games
,
board games
,
april-granddaughter
,
april-grandkids
