Francoise @francoise challenged me to do a flat lay of some kind. This old Clue game was at my parents. Grandkids love Clue, so I brought it home. They don't like it! The board they have doesn't have a Billiard Room or Conservatory, and the character cards are modern, not Agatha Christy like characters. So, they won't play this when they visit. I think this vintage game is more interesting. It's ok. I don't like playing board games, though I'm keeping this anyway.