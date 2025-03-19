Previous
It's still windy, but this system did bring some moisture. Snow, but still ... Lots of blowing snow in the air and ice in the atmosphere. Also got a sun halo!
*lynn ace
great capture!
March 19th, 2025  
Barb ace
Looks cold!
March 19th, 2025  
