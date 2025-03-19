Sign up
Photo 4548
halo
It's still windy, but this system did bring some moisture. Snow, but still ... Lots of blowing snow in the air and ice in the atmosphere. Also got a sun halo!
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
2
5
4548
winter
,
halo
,
sun halo
*lynn
ace
great capture!
March 19th, 2025
Barb
ace
Looks cold!
March 19th, 2025
