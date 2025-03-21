Previous
pieces by aecasey
Photo 4550

pieces

Another for my flat lay challenge. Tried game pieces this time. Checkers game board from my parents, along with the little chess pieces, checker pieces and colored dice. My dominoes, though I've never played. Just like the idea of dominoes.
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1246% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact