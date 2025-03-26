Previous
spring color by aecasey
Photo 4556

spring color

A small group of little spring crocus bloomed today. So wonderful to see new colors appearing outdoors.
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

ace
@aecasey
Diana ace
Wonderful macro and details.
March 27th, 2025  
