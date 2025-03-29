Sign up
Previous
Photo 4559
brrr
northy challenged me to make an image with a theme related to weather. Today started with rain, then it turned cold with a bit of sleety snow. Poor little crocus. They look chilly.
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
3
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4993
photos
203
followers
160
following
1249% complete
4552
4553
4554
4555
4556
4557
4558
4559
4554
4555
433
4556
434
4557
4558
4559
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
29th March 2025 12:41pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
crocus
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-660
April
ace
northy
@northy
raindrops turned to ice ...
March 29th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful!!
March 29th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 29th, 2025
