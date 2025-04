droplets

Gray mood today. Dropped a sick cat off at the vet. He had to stay overnight, so on the way home I stopped for a walk along Squaw Creek. There's something about this place that calms my spirit. Found some lovely water droplets on the moss sporangium and spent most of my "walk" kneeling along the log with my macro lens. Feel calmer and lighter now. Have a few more images tucked away for later.