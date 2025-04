heron in flight

Before we picked up the cat from the vet we bought a park sticker and visited some local ponds. It is waterfowl migration season, and we'd hoped to see some ducks. Ducks are so flighty! Couldn't get close, but did see this Blue Heron and a lone Canadian Goose. The cat is all right. It's a really bad ear infection. Came home with cat and meds.

Kelly Ann challenged me to use negative space in a photograph. Going to tag this just in case ...