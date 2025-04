gadwalls

Visited a local refuge area in the hopes of finding ducks. The wind was horrid, and it started snowing. Everyone was hunkered down in the reeds along the shore and we couldn't really see many. When I left the car to try and get a better look, this group took off. I don't have gadwalls on my birding list. so though it's not the best image, it did help me identify them and get them listed on my ebird account.