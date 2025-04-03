Previous
cranes by aecasey
Photo 4565

cranes

For years I've been able to hear and see the cranes in the distance. They have tended to keep to the inaccessible areas around the lake we visit. The wind was so strong though this year they were all on the ground and they had spread out into a pasture near a country road. We were able to park and watch them. There were hundreds and hundreds of them gathered! They were still too far away for any detailed photographs, and this is pretty cropped. However, they were great fun to watch with the binoculars. Youngest has always thought my obsession over photographing them was misguided. She now understands the fascination they generate.
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
LManning (Laura) ace
That’s amazing! Must have been quite a racket.
April 6th, 2025  
