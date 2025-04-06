Previous
gathering of ladders by aecasey
Photo 4568

gathering of ladders

We are getting new siding on the barn. It doesn't have the character of the old wood, but it should preserve the building for many more years. I was surprised at how many ladders it took to work on this side. Quite a gathering!
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

ace
@aecasey
