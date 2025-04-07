Previous
Next
daffodil doubled by aecasey
Photo 4569

daffodil doubled

There is a daffodil and a tulip blooming on the south side of my parents' house, along with a single branch of spirea. Had to get some spring color, as nothing is blooming in my yard yet.
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1252% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact