Previous
Photo 4571
weeds
Evening walk accompanied by two cats, two dogs. The cats were quite taken by these weedy stalks. Sam refused to move on, so I spent some time with him while he enjoyed marking the stalks.
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
1
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5006
photos
204
followers
160
following
1252% complete
4564
4565
4566
4567
4568
4569
4570
4571
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
10th April 2025 6:46pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
cat
,
weed
,
bw
,
april-pets
Babs
ace
A cat is a lion in a jungle of small bushes
April 13th, 2025
