weeds by aecasey
Evening walk accompanied by two cats, two dogs. The cats were quite taken by these weedy stalks. Sam refused to move on, so I spent some time with him while he enjoyed marking the stalks.
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Babs ace
A cat is a lion in a jungle of small bushes
April 13th, 2025  
