crabapple by aecasey
crabapple

This crabapple is ahead of mine. It was dad's. My growing season is surprisingly shorter considering we were only thirty miles apart. They lived in a river valley though, and I'm on the high plains.
17th April 2025

April

ace
@aecasey
