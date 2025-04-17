Sign up
Photo 4579
crabapple
This crabapple is ahead of mine. It was dad's. My growing season is surprisingly shorter considering we were only thirty miles apart. They lived in a river valley though, and I'm on the high plains.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
1
1
April
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Sand Lily
ace
Beautiful
April 22nd, 2025
